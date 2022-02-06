4 juveniles in hospital with serious injuries after car crash in Pueblo Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four juveniles are in hospitals across Colorado after a serious car crash on I-25 in Pueblo Sunday morning, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

At 12:54 a.m. on Feb. 6 the police were dispatched to I-25 northbound at the 13th Street off ramp for the report of single-vehicle traffic collision. That's when police said the found the four kids inside a Chevy truck with serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was northbound when it left the roadway and collided with a light pole and guardrail, PPD said.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals and three of them were later air-lifted to Colorado Springs and Denver area hospitals for medical treatment.

Police said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash and the Pueblo police traffic section and crime scene investigation section are investigating.



Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.