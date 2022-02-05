Suspect arrested in armed robbery of Home Depot in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested Friday after allegedly robbing a Home Depot in Pueblo on Jan. 31, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

On Monday Jan. 31 just after 4:00 in the afternoon Pueblo police said they received a report of an armed robbery at 4450 N. Freeway. The loss prevention team at Home Depot provided police with information regarding the suspect and his vehicle.

Police were able to eventually identify the suspect as 37-year-old, Jeremiah Vigil and an affidavit for his arrest was submitted.



On Feb. 4 Pueblo police said they found Vigil in the 500 block of Pearl St. and he was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Facility.