Man dead in Pueblo after being shot Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man is dead after being shot Friday night on the southeast side of town, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

On Feb. 4 just before 11:30 p.m. Pueblo police said they received information that an adult male had been shot and was taken to the hospital in a private car.

The shooting was determined to have taken place in the parking lot of the Pueblo Village Apartments at 2401 Alma Ave.

Depstie rendering medical aid to the man, he was prounded dead at the hospital, police said.

PPD said the victim’s identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner.