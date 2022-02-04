Pueblo Police arrest man wanted for several robberies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man wanted for several robberies in Pueblo was taken into custody and now faces several charges.

Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department received information that the suspect, 24-year-old Jacob Villalobos, was in the area of the 1000 block of E. 1st St.

Pueblo Police Department

Police say Villalobos was wanted for several robberies in Pueblo and a Parole Violation.

According to police, Villalobos exited a residence on the street and, after a brief chase, was taken into custody.

Villalobos was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center for several charges including Aggravated Robbery x2, Felony Menacing, Resisting Arrest, and a Parole Hold. According to police, additional charges are still pending.