Colorado Springs-based company accused of practicing law without license

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser is seeking a court order to stop the owner of a Colorado Springs-based company from practicing law without a license and deceptively advertising the business is qualified to provide family and immigration services.

According to the Attorney General's Office, an investigation by the Consumer Fraud Unit of the Colorado Department of Law uncovered evidence that Maleni Munguia and her company, One Connection LLC, targeted and misled vulnerable communities.

“Individuals must be licensed to practice law in the state of Colorado. The law exists to protect individuals, and these deceptive practices risk the safety and livelihood of individuals struggling to navigate emotional and complex legal situations. My office will hold accountable those who misrepresent their professional credentials and target and harm vulnerable communities,” Weiser said.

The investigation says One Connection LLC failed to disclose it's not authorized to practice law in Colorado and has jeopardized customers' legal interests.

The AG's office says Munguia and her company tried to practice law without a license in 2016 and had agreed to stop their practices at that time.

The new lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court and also seeks penalties associated with unlawful conduct.