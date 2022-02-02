‘Be courteous, be kind’ Colorado Springs drivers tackle Wednesday’s snowy commute

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monument held at a steady seven degrees from early Wednesday morning into the afternoon and saw eight inches of snow overnight -- those conditions made for some dicey and icy situations on the road.

Ryan Morton commutes from Colorado Springs 20 miles north into Monument for work, and he said Wednesday the conditions weren't as bad as he'd thought because so many people were staying home. Morton drove into Monument early and said northbound I-25 was paved but he still got caught in some visibility issues when snow would blow off the tops of other's cars.

"The main thing is ... the dust, the snow that people blow up, it's a little bit hard to see," Morton said. His advice if it happens to you is to slow down and let the car pass you, and the snow will clear soon.

Another person who had some experience driving in the snow was Debbie Collie from Monument. While Debbie's day may have started out normal, it quickly took an unexpected turn when her son got his car stuck in the snow.

"I just had to dig out my son. He got stuck in a snowbank," Collie said. Luckily, she had a snowplow on the front of her truck that she uses to plow her driveway at home, and was able to get her son out quickly and safely.

Collie recommended everyone carries a shovel in their car on heavy snow days, just in case they ever find themselves in the same predicament.