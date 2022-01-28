El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrest man accused of firing shots into ex’s house

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after allegedly firing into a house where his ex and child were in.

On January 23, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communications center dispatched deputies to the 11000 block of Tiffin Dr. in unincorporated El Paso County on reports of a residential burglary in progress at 3:09 a.m.

The reporting party told dispatch the suspect was their daughter's ex-boyfriend. According to the sheriff's office, the reporting party said the suspect was breaking down the door and screaming.

While the people inside were trying to hide, they heard multiple gunshots outside the door. The EPCSO says surrounding neighbors also called 9-1-1 to report hearing numerous gunshots.

At the time of the incident, the sheriff's office says six people were inside the home, including the suspect's child.

Before deputies arrived, the suspect left the area.

At the scene, deputies found the front door, a window, and three vehicles had been hit by bullets. According to the sheriff's office, no one was hurt during the shooting.

Following the shooting, the sheriff's office says the suspect tried to get onto Fort Carson Army base. However, he was detained.

Deputies have since identified the suspect as Damian Garcia. He's been booked into the El Paso County Jail on several charges including Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.