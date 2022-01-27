Pueblo Police search for suspect in bank robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a suspect in a bank robbery.

According to police, a man entered the Sunflower Bank on Jan. 21, at 2:47 p.m. and handed the clerk a note demanding money. Police say the suspect implied he had a weapon, but never actually displayed one.

Before officers arrived, police say the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to police, the suspect was believed to have left the scene in a black/brown spray-painted Toyota Four Runner.

Due to an alert patrol officer, PPD was able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Larry Chavez. There is currently an active warrant for Chavez in connection to the robbery.

Larry Chavez

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719)-553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.