Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection with two burglaries

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with recent burglaries in eastern Pueblo County.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives arrested 22-year-old Donovan Duran after they found him in a car parked in the 300 block of W. Northern Ave. on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says he's a suspect in two robberies at the JR's Country Store, one on Dec. 6, 2021, and the other on Jan. 13, 2022.

In both burglaries, the sheriff's office says Duran broke a window to get inside and took an undetermined number of cigarettes. A dark-colored vehicle was seen on video arriving and leaving the store around the time the burglaries were reported.

Additionally, the sheriff's office says the vehicle Duran was found in was reported stolen out of Aurora. Two women in the vehicle were also arrested on outstanding warrants.

The sheriff's office booked Duran into the Pueblo County Jail. He faces two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, and two counts of theft.