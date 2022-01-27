La Junta receives federal funds to build new nursing home facility

LA JUNTA (KRDO) -- Federal funds are on the way to help improve community care in rural areas, including La Junta.

The La Junta Nursing Home received a $15.9 million loan to construct a skilled nursing facility. Back in 2020, the former facility closed, forcing nursing care residents to relocate across the state.

A loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will bring back an option for skilled nursing care in the La Junta community.

Construction of the new facility is already underway. According to the La Junta Health Service District, the facility is expected to open in December 2022.