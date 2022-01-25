El Paso County Coroner’s Office identifies man found in homicide investigation near Nichols Blvd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was found by Colorado Springs Police Department early Friday morning near Nichols Boulevard. Police are actively investigating the man's death as a homicide.

In Colorado Springs Police Department's statement, the coroner's office have identified the man as Brian MacDonald, 42 of Colorado Springs. MacDonald's death is actively being determined while officials are investigating last Friday's incident. Officials say more details will be released to the public once the time is appropriate.

On Friday, Jan. 21, Colorado Springs Police Department's Communication Center received a call for assistance at 6:43 a.m. in the 200 block of Nichols Boulevard.

Once CSPD arrived to the area, police found a deceased man suffering from trauma. CSPD's Violent Crime Section immediately responded to the report and began conducting an investigation.

The incident is being investigated as a possible homicide based on the information provided.

Less than a month into 2022, police say MacDonald's death is the fifth homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, CSPD reported no homicides.

Officials say no arrests have been made from the incident.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about what happened last Friday near Nichols Boulevard to please contact Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.