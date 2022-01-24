Fountain Police arrest man during traffic stop after finding suspected meth

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after officers with the Fountain Police Department found suspected drugs during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers stopped the suspect in the area of Southmoor Drive and Lovitt Lane on Jan. 21 at 9:30 p.m. for a moving violation.

During the stop, officers requested the assistance of K-9 Moody. At the scene, K-9 Moody gave a positive alert and police found suspected methamphetamine.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Brian Morrill, was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Justice Center.

Brian Morrill

According to police, Morrill faces the charges of Unlawful Possession of a Scheduled II with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.