today at 5:47 PM
Published 5:51 PM

Crash on Colorado 50 near Pueblo kills 2 Sunday morning, injures 1-year-old

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A car crash on Colorado 50 near the Pueblo Airport killed two people Sunday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Just before 10 a.m. officials said a 2005 Cadillac Deville with a 29-year-old driver and 31-year-old passenger, both unrestrained, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. There was also an improperly restrained 1-year-old passenger in the car.

The car ran into the back of a slow‐moving semitruck that was attempting to turn left onto Colorado 231, said CSP.

Both the driver and passenger died on scene and the 1‐year old child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was uninjured. CSP said speed, alcohol, and drugs are being investigated.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

