Downtown Colorado Springs sees record-breaking number of apartments being built

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2021, nearly 4,000 apartment units were approved for building in the Pikes Peak Region, with almost 25% of those being just in the downtown area.

"Builders are hearing that's where people want to live, so that's why construction companies are building in downtown," said Greg Dingrando, the Public Information Officer for the Pikes Peaks Regional Building Department.

Almost a quarter of those new apartment complex projects are starting soon, if they're not already underway. Colorado Springs saw a more than 145% increase in new apartment housing since 2020.

It's not just apartments going up though. Last year, the regional building department reviewed more than 17,000 building permits for things like single-family, homes, townhomes, hotels, and apartments. That number set a new record for the area.