Omicron cases lead to more COVID outbreaks in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant soar, outbreaks across Southern Colorado are following suit, disrupting schools and businesses with thousands out sick.

Some outbreaks reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment include dozens of people infected from one establishment. Schools are the biggest culprit, but prisons, nursing homes, and even grocery stores are still an issue too.

The top locations as of January 19 for the spread of disease in Southern Colorado are Parkview Health System in Pueblo with 93 staff members positive, and Life Care Center of Colorado Springs with 60 cases.

The El Paso County Criminal Justice Center still has the largest active outbreak in the state, with 1,536 cases. But that high number is cumulative, with cases first reported to the state back in October of 2020.

Schools and businesses have recently had to shut their doors because of the case, including Penrose Elementary in Fremont County.

"The speed with which this has grown across our entire country has been dramatic and the impacts it's had on the workforce and every sector has been dramatic,” said Scott Bookman, Director, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response for CDPHE.

The number of reported outbreaks reaching new heights may only be the tip of the iceberg.

“Over the course of the entire pandemic, we know that cases and outbreaks have gone underreported because of the asymptomatic nature of COVID transmission," said Bookman. "Some people get it, and they never go get a test because they never feel sick enough. So that impacts the overall reporting of individual cases, percent positivity, and outbreaks. But you know, what we do look for is the global trends across the state, looking at that percent positivity, looking at our daily cases and really assessing that curve as things move.”

There is some hope on the horizon, though.

"There is the beginning of some evidence that we may have peaked with the Omicron wave," said Bookman. "Things are going to settle down and then we will see where this pandemic takes us.”

However, the state health department still insists everyone take precautions, get vaccinated, and if working remotely is an option for you — stay home.