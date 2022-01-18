Proposed bill would give tax credit to victims of porch pirates

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado legislature is looking at a new tax credit as one way to stop porch pirates.

If passed, Coloradans could get a tax credit to purchase a lock-box or other anti-theft protection for their home. The credit could be as much as $75 and would be available for the next three years.

However, people would need a previous police report proving they were a victim of theft. The reason behind that is to help the state get more data on porch pirates.

For more information on HB22-1030, click here.