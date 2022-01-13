Pueblo Bulls, junior ice hockey team, visit local elementary school students

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Students at Baca Elementary School in Pueblo got a visit from the Pueblo Bulls on Thursday.

The main focus of the visit by the local hockey franchise was to inspire a new generation of business owners.

Players from the Pueblo Bulls, along with managers and coaches, got to interact with students by introducing them to business concepts. They also encouraged the kids to dream up their own ventures.

The players also gave the children free tickets to some upcoming games, hoping to get them familiar with the world of hockey.