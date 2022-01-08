Crash ejects motorcyclist from their bike Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash between a vehicle and motorcycle Friday night ejected the motorcycle driver from their bike and they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The crash happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on South Nevada Avenue. Police said a car was turning right from eastbound Navajo Street on to Nevada Avenue. At the same time, a motorcycle was driving southbound on Nevada and the crash occurred.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and provided medical aid and the driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle involved remained on scene and was cooperative. Alcohol and speed are not considered factors at this time.