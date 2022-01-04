Three Colorado Springs men arrested for assault in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three men in connection to an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 2400 block of northbound I-25 on reports of a man found unconscious on the side of the road on August 1, 2021.

The 23-year-old man, from Colorado Springs, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office says the man is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives determined the victim had been robbed and assaulted by three men. On Dec. 31, Pueblo County Sheriff's Detectives, with assistance from the Colorado Springs Police Department, found and arrested the suspects in El Paso County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as 20-year-old Dee Dallas Vaughn, 19-year-old Nicolas Prater, and 19-year-old Noah Hamilton. The suspects were arrested for first-degree assault and aggravated robbery. The sheriff's office says Vaugh and Prater were also arrested for conspiracy.