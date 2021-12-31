Man surveys fire rubble to help victims see damage to their homes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Evacuation orders are still in place for the Marshall Fire which makes it hard for some families to get in their neighborhoods to know if their homes are still standing. One man in Fredrick took to the streets Friday in Boulder County to be the eyes and ears for those who couldn't be there.

Ryan Baker is an Air Force veteran and has always felt a need to help and serve his community. When Louisville and Superior went up in flames Thursday, he said he knew he needed to do what he could.

"I felt compelled," Baker said about loading up his truck with his friend and driving to the Marshall fire aftermath early Friday morning.

Since much of the neighborhoods were blocked off, Baker couldn't drive up anywhere near the devastation so he took off on foot to find the homes of people who texted them their addresses looking for answers.

Baker gave his phone number out on Facebook and dozens of people reached out asking him to check on their homes, missing pets, and valuables. They were hoping for the best but expecting the worst.

He took videos of the damage, commentating as he went, showing people what was left of their homes. In some cases, Baker says miracles happened and he was able to send back good news -- their homes were in tact.

Marshall fire victims have a long road to recovery but Baker will be there along the way to do what he can.