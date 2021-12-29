Kris Mayotte reacts to World Junior Championship Cancelation

Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte was an assistant coach for team USA at the World Junior Championship. He's heading back to Colorado much sooner than expected after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I think we’re all just really disappointed," Mayotte said. "Mostly for the guys, and not just our guys, but for every country. They put so much into it. They sacrificed so much. To have it somewhat taken away, it’s obviously very disappointing. I think all of us came in pretty confident because we pulled it off last year. Nobody had vaccinations last year. Unfortunately, this is another reminder of how quickly things can change. You don’t get many opportunities to go out and be great, and win championships. When you’re seemingly seven days away from winning, and it’s ended, it hurts."

Mayotte will be back with Colorado College when it restarts play on January 7th at Miami of Ohio.