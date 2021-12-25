Skier dies in avalanche near Cameron Pass on Christmas Eve

SOUTH DIAMOND PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A backcountry skier was trapped and killed under an avalanche on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak Friday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The accident happened on a slope below treeline near Cameron Pass in the Front Range zone. Officials said the avalanche was about 250 feet wide.

CAIC said the victim's partner was able to locate the victim and extricated him from the snow, but he did not survive.

Search and rescue personnel from Jackson County and the Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol recovered the mans body after dark. CAIC said forecasters will visit the accident site Saturday and will update the report as more information becomes available.