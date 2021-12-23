Pueblo Police investigate officer-involved shooting with juvenile

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department are on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting Wednesday night.

According to PPD, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Goodnight Ave. at 9:58 p.m. on reports of two "unknown males" ringing the doorbell. Police say one had a gun.

Officers arrived at the scene and contacted one of the individuals, who was armed, on the side of the house. According to PPD, shots were fired and the individual went into the backyard.

PPD says officers found the suspect hiding in the backyard, and later identified him as a juvenile.

Police say no officers or suspects were injured in the incident. PPD also told KRDO no arrests were made during this incident, and no other suspects were found other than the juvenile.

Thursday, our news partners at the Denver Post asked why police shot at the juvenile. Sgt. Ortega told the Denver Post he believes officers fired shots because they "felt threatened" or "feared for their life."

Police weren't able to say how many officers were involved in the shooting. It's unclear how old the juvenile is.

According to a press release, the Pueblo Police Department is investigating the incident.