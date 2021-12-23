Man dead in northern Colorado Springs after multi-hour standoff with police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man is dead in a home after police said he fired shots at them and they returned fire after a multi-hour standoff in the 6900 block of Palace Drive.

Colorado Springs Police said they initially responded to a call for shots fired around 9:30 Wednesday night. The reporting party said their neighbor was shooting into their home.

When officers responded they said they located the suspect armed and the suspect barricaded himself inside a home with at least one other person.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called in and tried to deescalate the situation.

After several hours the suspect fired at police and at least one CSPD officer fired at least one round back into the home at the suspect, according to police.

During that time, police said the other person in the home with the suspect was rescued safely and uninjured from the home. After, negotiations continued with the suspect with no response for a period of time.

Finally, officers said they were able to make their way into the home where they found the alleged shooter deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Springs Police officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The manner of death and identity of the suspect will be released by the coroner.