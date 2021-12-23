Crews still battling Blodgett Peak Fire, strong winds expected to move in overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Blodgett Peak Fire continues to burn in Colorado Springs while crews fight for containment ahead of strong winds expected to move in overnight.

The fire was first reported Wednesday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents living near Blodgett Peak.

Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service took over control of the fire response. A representative told KRDO the fire had grown from 3//10 of an acre to 7/10 of an acre.

While the fire isn't massive, officials are concerned with the location of the flames. According to the USFS, the wildfire is set in rough terrain and takes crews roughly 30 minutes to reach it.

As of 4 p.m., the fire is 0% contained. For now, crews will continue using aerial bucket drops in hopes to suppress the flames.

If the fire does spread, residents might be forced to evacuate. The Colorado Springs Police Department urges residents to be prepared and gather necessary items.