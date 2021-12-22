CSFD respond to fire on Blodgett Peak
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and County Fire resources are responding to a working fire on Blodgett Peak Wednesday morning.
CSFD says the fire is about a quarter of a mile in size.
CSPD Communications is asking the community to avoid calling emergency services about the fire in order to keep the lines open.
This a developing story.
“CSFD says the fire is about a quarter of a mile in size.”
I highly doubt that. That would be a fire covering 160 acres. More likely the fire covered a quarter of an acre. Huge difference.
I don’t know where the “quarter of a mile” came from. The CSFD Twitter feed states: “Fire is estimated at 3/4 acres”.
I’ve noticed before that some people at KRDO don’t seem to understand the difference between linear measures and areas, so perhaps one of them tried to translate from one measure they didn’t understand to another.
They can’t figure out a cause of a fire let alone how big it is. If this fire gets out of control it will be just like Black Forrest or Waldo. No cause and no arrest. This is what your taxes pay for.