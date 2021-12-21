Land conservation non-profit urges Coloradans to support farmers, ranchers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Palmer Land Conservancy, a non-profit organization that has been around since 1977, is urging Coloradans to support local farmers and ranchers this holiday season. They've assembled a 2021 Holiday Foodie Gift Guide, which includes several items from Colorado farmers.

Since 1977, Palmer Land Conservancy has worked to protect Colorado land, including 20 public parks and open spaces, important working farms, and ranches.







From the famed Pueblo chile, to sweet Rocky Ford melons, to local beef, the family farms and ranches throughout southern Colorado produce delicious and healthy food. Palmer’s farm and ranchland protection work is a critical piece to ensuring our rural communities, economies, and food supply remain strong.

This holiday season, they ask that you help support the local food supply. Items on their Holiday Foodie Gift Guide include Rocky Ford's Melon Smash Hard Cider, Sangers Grass-finished beef sampler, and Musso Farms Pueblo Chile fire Roasted homestyle salsa.