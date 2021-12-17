Colorado Springs man turning downed tree into Christmas decorations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Wednesday morning, the Willis family watched from their window as the high winds uprooted and blew over a tree that had been standing in their front yard for 23 years.

"Just despair, it’s terrible," said Bryan Willis, a Colorado Springs resident.

The tree had sentimental value, so now Bryan is doing something to remember it.

"We’re putting it to good use. We’re turning it into deer and snowmen," said Willis.

Willis has been woodworking for more than 30 years, and once he gets the deer and snowmen assembled, they'll be up for grabs to his neighbors.

"Whoever walks by and says they want a deer they’re kind of in our books," said Willis.

He's bringing Rudolph and Frosty to life to help brighten spirits after the storm.

"Oh yes, you bet, always keep a positive note," said Willis.