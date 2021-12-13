Truck driver gets 110 years in prison for fatal I-70 pileup

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A truck driver convicted of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver has been sentenced to 110 years in prison.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October of vehicular homicide and other charges.

He was sentenced Monday for the April 2019 crash.

He testified that the brakes on his semitrailer failed before he plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck.

Prosecutors argued he could have used one of several runaway truck ramps.

He was found guilty on four counts of vehicular homicide, and 23 other counts which included assault in the first degree, vehicular assault, reckless driving, and careless driving in October.

The judge said he was bound to the lengthy sentence by state law.