Man in custody after leading police, deputies, and troopers on car chase through Teller County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after leading deputies, police, and troopers on a pursuit through Teller County.

Friday, Dec. 10, Park County deputies responded to the report of a domestic violence incident occurring in the area of Highway 24, close to the Park County and Teller County jurisdiction line.

Deputies learned the suspect was also involved in a possible armed robbery in Park County.

The vehicle failed to stop when deputies tried to make contact. A pursuit ensued, consisting of Park County and Teller County Deputies and Colorado State Patrol.

After several miles into Teller County, Park County Deputies terminated their role in the pursuit. Teller County Deputies and Colorado State Patrol continued and were eventually joined by the Woodland Park Police Department.

Woodland Park Police deployed spike strips, ending the pursuit. The suspect ran from the disabled vehicle, however, he was later caught and taken into custody by Teller County Deputies and Woodland Park Officers.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Xavier Doucette, was wanted on several charges by the Fountain Police Department. Doucette was booked into the Park County jail on his warrant out of Fountain and was charged with four felonies, including Menacing, False Imprisonment, Vehicular Eluding, and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

He also faces Child Abuse and Domestic Violence related charges, and at least nine other traffic-related charges.