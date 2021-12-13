Cañon City man in custody after attacking jogger

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after allegedly attacking a jogger on the Riverwalk Trail near John Griffin Regional Park.

According to the Cañon City Police Department, a woman was attacked Saturday at 8:15 a.m. by a man near the western entrance of John Griffin Regional Park, near the S.9th bridge. Police say the woman was able to fight and escape the attacker.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Sunday, patrol officers and detectives with the CCPD found and arrested a suspect at his Rudd Ave. house and executed search warrants on his home, digital media, and person.

Police say the arrest happened following a weekend of repeated canvasses and interviews. Detectives used video surveillance video to identify the suspect, 21-year-old Jorden Gray.

Gray faces several charges, including 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Sexual Assault, and 2nd Degree Assault.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information related to the attack is asked to contact FreCom at 719-792-6411 or the Canon City Police Department at 719-276-5611.