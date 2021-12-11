No. 7 North Dakota Completes Sweep with 4-1 Victory over Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- Louis Jamernik scored two goals and Jakob Hellsten had 23 saves as seventh-ranked North Dakota completed a weekend sweep with a 4-1 victory over Colorado College Saturday night at Robson Arena.

The Tigers opened the scoring for the second straight night as Matthew Gleason took a beautiful pass from Tyler Coffey and notched a power-play goal at the 7:55 mark of the opening period. Stanley Cooley started the play at the end boards, getting the puck to Coffey, who sent a pass across the crease to a wide open Gleason at the far post.

Unfortunately, also for the second consecutive game, North Dakota struck quickly to even the score at 1-1. Jamernik took the puck from his own end through center ice and put a shot from the high slot past Colorado College goalie Matt Vernon at the 8:42 mark.

“I thought we just had some momentum killers tonight,” head coach Kris Mayotte said. “We had a great start and score first, then they come back and score less than a minute later.”

Vernon (25 saves) was spectacular in keeping the game tied late in the first period, making six saves, including one on a 2-on-1 rush, in the final 1:20 of the frame.

“Matt really battled for us,” Mayotte said. “He has really good hockey sense and a really good feel for the game.”

UND (13-6-0, 8-2-0 NCHC) took a 2-1 lead at the 8:59 mark of the second period with a power-play goal by Gavin Hain. Connor Ford took a shot from the right circle that was saved by Vernon, but Hain cleaned up the rebound and put it through Vernon’s legs.

The Tigers found themselves on the penalty kill for much of the second period, taking five penalties during the middle 20 minutes. CC killed off the other four penalties during the frame, but couldn’t find the equalizer.

CC (3-10-3, 1-6-1) had to kill off another power play early in the third period, with Vernon making a big save on Riese Gaber nearly five minutes in. The Tigers put on some offensive pressure during the final frame, outshooting UND 9-4 in the last 20 minutes, but could not solve Hellsten.

The Fighting Hawks put the game away with empty-net goals by Tyler Kleven and Jamernik in the final minute.

Colorado College plays its final non-conference games of the season against Arizona State, Dec. 17-18, at Robson Arena. Mayotte will not be with the Tigers next weekend, serving as an assistant coach for Team USA at its training camp for the 2022 World Junior Championships.

“It’s an incredible honor to coach for your country,” Mayotte said. “It’s a staff that has been together for a while. We were at Providence together when we won a national title and last year winning the gold medal. It really is a special tournament.”