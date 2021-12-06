Graphic video shows Vista Ridge student beaten by classmate on campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a video sent to KRDO by a frustrated Vista Ridge parent, a student is seen being beaten by another classmate while in a defenseless position.

This video is one of many circulating on social media platforms, prompting a shut down of Vista Ridge classes on Monday.

https://twitter.com/SeanRiceTV/status/1467936144004366340?s=20

An email sent to parents and guardians of Vista Ridge High School students on Friday explained a recent spike in "assaultive behavior" on campus, according to a District 49 spokesperson.

According to the email, VRHS administrators are identifying individual students and contacting their parents. From there, administrators will determine the "appropriate next steps for students, who are subject to both school and law enforcement consequences."

The email ended in thanking students who came forward to report the incidents and telling parents the "safety of students, families, and staff on our campus is non-negotiable."

This is a developing story, check back for quotes from the parent and any response from Vista Ridge or District 49 officials regarding the video.