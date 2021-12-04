Colorado College blanks No. 10 Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Brian Hawkinson scored twice and Dominic Basse posted the first shutout of his career as Colorado College blanked No. 10 Omaha, 4-0, Saturday at Baxter Arena.



Logan Will added a pair of assists as the Tigers captured their first victory against an NCHC opponent and beat the 10th-ranked team in the country on the road for the second time this season (Boston College on Oct. 22).



Basse led a stellar defensive effort by Colorado College, which allowed just 17 shots, tying for the second-fewest total allowed this season.



“Dom had to deal with a lot of traffic tonight,” head coach Kris Mayotte said. “They get to the net pretty well and he made the difficult situations look simple.”



After a scoreless first period that saw just 13 total shots, the Tigers (3-8-3, 1-4-1 NCHC) took advantage of an Omaha turnover early in the second period to open the scoring.



Brett Chorske stole the puck in front of the Maverick net and got it to Jutting, whose shot from the slot deflected off Roden’s glove and into the net for his second goal of the season at the 4:08 mark of the middle frame.



Following a two-minute interference and five-minute facemasking call against Omaha (12-4-0, 3-3-0) at the end of the second period, the Tigers capitalized on the power play early in the final period. Omaha killed off the two-minute 5-on-3, but Hawkinson scored his first two goals of the season to make it 3-0 during the remainder of the major.



Hawkinson was camped in front of the net and deflected a shot by Logan Will past Roden at the 2:40 mark, then put home a rebound at 4:03 of the final frame.



Tommy Middleton closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal, the first of his career, with 3:56 remaining in the third period.



The Tigers finished 2-for-7 on the power play, while Omaha was 0-for-3 tonight and 0-for-7 during the weekend.



“We are getting closer and closer to our identity,” Mayotte said. “We have two shutouts in the last three games, against Omaha and Minnesota Duluth. That’s pretty good.



“This is a big win for us and we have to enjoy it for a day and half but need to get back to work on Monday.”



The Tigers return to action against North Dakota on Friday, Dec. 10, at Robson Arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m. (MT).



