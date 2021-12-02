Suspicious device found at Pueblo nursing home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious device found at a Pueblo nursing home.

According to PPD, the device was found just before 4 p.m. at the University Park Care Center, near the intersection of Jerry Murphy Rd. and Highway 50.

While the entire nursing home was not evacuated, police say people in the immediate vicinity of the device were moved.

The Pueblo Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene. As of 5:30 p.m., PPD says officers are in the process of wrapping up their investigation.

This is a developing story.