National Wreaths Across America Day to honor fallen Veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On December 18, Wreaths Across America will honor fallen Veterans across America by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at cemeteries across the United States, including Colorado Springs.

On National Wreaths Across America, Pikes Peak National Cemetery will be one of more than 2,500 locations in the U.S. where volunteers will put wreaths on graves.

The organization says the goal is to make sure those who made the ultimate sacrifice aren't forgotten during the busy holiday season.

"You know, Colorado springs has probably one of the largest concentrations of military veterans in the country," said Joe Reagan, with Wreaths Across America. "So, when you look at it where many communities might not have those direct ties, almost each and every one of us here in the Springs have that loved one or neighbor that has served."

Community members can get involved by sponsoring a veterans' wreath at a local cemetery, volunteering, or donating to a local sponsorship group.

For more information, click here.