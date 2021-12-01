Check your charity: State says to be careful and donate wisely during the holidays
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As we enter into the season of giving it may be tempting to donate to any and all charities, but the state is sending out a warning. Not everyone deserves your donations.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said all of those who are planning on sharing their generosity need to make sure they are giving wisely.
Over 14,000 charities have registered with the Secretary of State, which can be found here.
Girswold said more things to keep in mind are
- Confirm the organization is registered and current here.
- If you get a solicitation call, ask if the caller is a paid solicitor, ask for their name and the name of their company, the paid solicitor’s registration number, and the percent of your donation that will go to charity. If they refuse to give you any of this information, do not give to that charity.
- Make a note of what charitable purposes or programs would benefit and whether or not anyone will benefit locally. Call the charity to confirm the information.
- Watch out for charities with names that sound similar to well-known, reputable organizations. Sometimes these sound-alike names are intended to confuse donors.
- Don't click on links to charities on unfamiliar websites or in texts or emails. These may download harmful malware into your computer.
- Don’t assume that charity recommendations on Facebook, blogs or other social media have already been vetted.
- Ask whether the contribution is tax-deductible, and verify with your tax advisor or the IRS. The fact that a charity has a tax identification number does not necessarily mean your contribution is tax-deductible. Ask for a receipt showing the amount of the contribution and stating that it is tax-deductible.
- Be wary if a charity fails to provide detailed information about its identity, mission, and finances and how the donation will be used. Reputable charities will gladly provide the information requested.
- If you feel pressured or uncomfortable, just say, "No, thank you" or hang up.
- Do not pay in cash. Donate by check made payable to the charity or use the charity's website to donate by credit card.
