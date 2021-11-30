Local sandwich shop donates proceeds to Westside CARES on Giving Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- As customers checked out at Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium on Tuesday, their purchases we're making a bigger impact.

"The neighborhood supports us so we wanted to give back," said Mark Jakusovszky, co-owner of Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium.

For a second year, the restaurant is donating part of their earnings on Giving Tuesday to Westside CARES.

"As a member of this community on the west side we wanted to reach out and support Westside CARES and all they do for our neighbors," said Karrie Williams, co-owner of Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium.

Westside CARES is a nonprofit that serves more than 10,000 people annually.

"Who need rental assistance, clothing assistance as you can see, we hold mail for people, help find housing, we help with utilities, a whole gamut of services," said Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside CARES.

Over the last year and a half, the need for those services has increased dramatically. Westside CARES' food pantry program has increased by 250%, their rental assistance program by 500%.

"People’s situations are increasingly complicated. For the people who lived on the margins before the pandemic it’s not gotten any better for them," said Milligan.

Every dollar donated on Giving Tuesday or any other day goes directly into their programs.

"A five dollar gift, a sandwich at Colonel Mustard's can make a huge difference for someone in need, and everyone just doing what they can and celebrating the power of collective philanthropy makes a big difference," said Milligan.