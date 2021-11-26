Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes for derogatory comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert apologized for comments she made about Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, a Muslim. The video, posted by the Twitter account Patriot Takes, shows Rep. Boebert sharing a story of an alleged experience with Rep. Omar she had at the U.S. Capitol.

In the video, Boebert claims she was getting into an elevator with her staff when a Capitol police officer ran towards her with "fret all over his face."

She continues by saying she realized Rep. Omar was in the elevator with her. Boebert then says "well, she doesn't have a backpack, we should be fine," in reference to Omar.

Boebert tells the crowd she then looked at her fellow Congresswoman and said, "oh look, the Jihad Squad decided to show up to work today."

Over the Thanksgiving break, Lauren Boebert said she was recently in a Capitol elevator with Ilhan Omar when a fretful Capitol police officer ran up.



Lauren Boebert said: “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”



Boebert then called Ilhan Omar, “jihad squad.” pic.twitter.com/Y7f0nFbnud — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 25, 2021

Thursday evening, Omar commented on the video, saying "Anti-Muslim bigotry isn't funny and shouldn't be normalized. Congress can't be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation." Omar also said the story Boebert shared was "made up."

Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout.



Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation. https://t.co/S1APT7RbqW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 26, 2021

Friday, Boebert took to Twitter to apologize for the story.

I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 26, 2021

Omar commented again Friday, "Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter." The congresswoman went on to call on Republican Leader and California Representative Kevin McCarthy and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "take appropriate action."

Omar also said, "bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims."

This wasn't the first time Boebert publicly used the term "Jihad Squad." Last week, Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gosar was censured by Democrats and two Republicans after he posted an animated video depicting the killing of New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

According to CNN, Boebert defended Gosar on the House floor by referring to some Democratic congress members as the "Jihad squad."

New York Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman told CNN while he felt safe, Boebert's comments are "incredibly concerning."

“Congressman Boebert referred to us as the ‘Jihad squad’ on the House floor. What that does is it empowers and inspires people who want to do us harm, to actually go and do that harm. She is on the House floor spewing ‘Jihad squad,’ ” Bowman said. “I feel safe, but it is incredibly concerning that she is speaking this way and we have to respond to that in some way.”

KRDO has reached out to Rep. Boebert's team for any further comment on the situation.