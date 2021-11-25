1 dead after shooting in east Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday morning in the east side of town.

According to Pueblo Police, officers got a call for a shooting just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Portland Ave. One man was found with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Few details have been made available at this time, but the investigation is still active, according to PPD. No information was given about a possible suspect in the shooting.

The victim hasn't been identified yet. PPD said the Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release that information.

This is a developing story