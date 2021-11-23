Responding to structure fire Pueblo County Sheriff finds illegal marijuana grow

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While responding to a structure fire in eastern Pueblo County, Pueblo County Sheriff deputies uncovered an illegal marijuana grow.

Monday afternoon, deputies, members of the Sheriff's fire team, and Pueblo Rural Fire responded to the 5100 block of McCarthy Road on reports of a structure fire.

At the scene, crews saw smoke coming from the windows and ceiling of a home on the property. According to PCSO, the home suffered extensive damage. A preliminary investigation determined the fire began in a pile of weeds and spread to the home. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

While trying to locate anyone on the property, deputies went to a large outbuilding near the residence.

According to PCSO, deputies saw evidence of a possible illegal marijuana grow operation as they approached the building. Deputies reportedly saw multiple electrical panels, several large air conditioning units, and several vents.

Narcotics detectives responded and sought a search warrant for the outbuilding. After executing the search warrant, detectives found and seized 1,446 marijuana plants. According to the sheriff's office, the grow had an estimated street value of $1.4 million.







State law allows only 12 marijuana plants per household.

“The extreme number of marijuana plants in this grow is a sign that the product was intended solely for Black Market sale,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “Finding an operation of this size is an indication the black market continues to have a strong presence in our state. We will continue to seek out and eradicate these types of grow operations until all of those responsible for them realize it’s against the law.”

At this time, no one has come forward to claim the grow operation. No arrests have been made. Detectives are continuing to investigate the illegal grow and the individual or individuals involved.

The Pueblo Regional Building Department condemned the house due to the damage. Electricity to the outbuilding was also shut off due to the extensive and unsafe work done to accommodate the grow operation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)-583-6250. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.