Mark Redwine appeals guilty verdict in murder of 13-year-old son

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorney's representing Mark Redwine have formally filed an appeal to his conviction.

In July, a jury found Redwine guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse for the death of his 13-year-old son. In October, Redwine was sentenced to 48 years in prison, the maximum sentence he was eligible for.

Redwine maintains his innocence. In a statement read by the judge during his sentencing last month, Redwine claimed his conviction was "fake."

His son, Dylan, was reported missing in 2012 during a mandated visit to see Redwine at his home in Vallecito. Part of his remains were found in 2013. However, it took investigators three years to find Dylan's skull, which was found in woods near Redwine's homes.