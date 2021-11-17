Westminster Police say street racers responsible for killing woman and her dog

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Westminster Police Department, street racing was responsible for the death of a woman and her dog.

Sunday, police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 105th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found one of the drivers unconscious and not breathing.

A witness and an officer performed CPR on the woman until she was transported to a nearby hospital. However, the 21-year-old victim died from her injuries.

Our Denver affiliate, 9News, identified the victim as Annika Williams. Her dog also died in the crash.

After further investigation, police determined two vehicles street racing caused the fatal crash. According to WPD, two vehicles were racing southbound on Sheridan Blvd. The victim was traveling northbound on Sheridan Blvd. While turning left at 105th Ave., one of the vehicles racing hit the victim on the side of her vehicle. The second vehicle involved in the racing avoided the collision.

Police say both suspects remained at the scene. The driver who hit the woman was identified as 30-year-old Shimpson Huynh. The second driver was identified as 21-year-old Adrian Lau. According to WPD, both drivers were arrested and are being charged with Vehicular Homicide and Reckless driving.

Police told 9News neither suspect admitted to street racing, but they did admit to driving faster than the speed limit. The WPD traffic investigation team found that Huynh was going between 80 and 100 mph when he hit Williams.

According to police, Westminster dispatch received 213 calls associated with street racing so far in 2021.