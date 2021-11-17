Colorado Springs woman has cheese thrown at her car as part of TikTok trend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- People are throwing cheese at vehicles as part of a viral TikTok trend. While the prank might seem harmless, a woman living in Old Colorado City said a piece of cheese damaged her vehicle.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told KRDO she's been to a car wash three times this week, trying to get the American cheese fully off her car.

"I was like why is there cheese on my car, what is going on here?" the woman, who did not want to be identified, told KRDO.

Most of the 'cheesing' videos found on the internet are from around August, so the trend got to the area somewhat later.

The dairy dare seems harmless, as people go to their local store, buy some cheese, and throw it at a car. Eventually, it's filmed and posted on the internet. But when the cheese melts or dries onto the cars, it's tough to remove.

The woman says she's actually had her car egged before and this was much easier to get off. Still, after three trips to the car wash, she's got minor paint damage.

"There's still a little bit of cheese stuck right there, and there is a spot of clear coat damage," she pointed out to us.

She just wants people to know if they find cheese on their vehicles, they're not being targeted, they've just been 'cheesed.'

As far as catching the person slinging the high cheese, there's a processed yellow footprint just slapped on the internet.

"You can't erase anything that you put out there on the internet. Colleges, jobs, will look at your internet history to see if you're the type of person they want to hire," she said