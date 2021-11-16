Skip to Content
today at 11:27 AM
Suspect identified in Canon City shooting Sunday

Robert Douglas Broman Supect
Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO)

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) have identified the suspect involved in the fatal shooting late Sunday in Canon City.

In the press release, deputies arrested Robert Douglas Broman, 34, in the shooting death of Christopher Erinn Robb, 41, at around 9 p.m. near 1600 Locust Street.

Deputies arrested Boman at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to an update from FCSO.

Broman is facing charges for third-degree assault, domestic violence, and second-degree homicide. He has four outstanding warrants for various of offenses.

