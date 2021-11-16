On the Lookout: Two juveniles hit in separate shootings; investigators seek tips

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two separate shootings, two different areas, two juveniles targeted -- despite the similarities in the suspect vehicles, investigators believe the shootings are not connected.

The first shooting occurred the afternoon of November 3rd, 2021, around 1:48 p.m., near East 6th Street and North Iola Avenue in Pueblo.

A boy was struck by gunfire and is now recovering from "significant" injuries.

Pueblo Drive-By Shooting Suspect Vehicle (PPD)

Pueblo Police do have a suspect vehicle they are trying to identify. It is a silver-colored four-door sedan, with a sunroof.

If you recognize the car, or know who is behind this crime, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 710-542-STOP, or Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office Detectives are also trying to solve a shooting where a juvenile was shot.

This crime occurred on November 6th, 2021, in the 2300 block of Old Stage Road, in unincorporated El Paso County.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

El Paso County Shooting Suspect Vehicle (EPSO)

The suspect vehicle is similar; this one, however, is silver or gray in color, and appears to be missing its front driver side hubcap. It was captured on a surveillance camera speeding away, not long after the shooting.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.