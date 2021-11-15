Multiple teens shot near Nome Park in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Aurora Police Department responded to multiple teenagers being shot near Nome Park Monday afternoon.

According to Aurora police, at approximately 1 p.m., officers responded to shots being fired near Nome Park. Once police arrived, the suspect fled from the scene.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said officers with the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation with the help of gang unit detectives.

Wilson said all six victims were Central High School students.

Central High School was placed on lockdown.

Wilson said "suspects" are still on the loose. She called for anyone with information to call police investigators at 720-913-STOP.

This is a developing story.

