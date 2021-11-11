Student taken into custody for lighting flare in classroom at Sierra High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A student at Sierra High School was taken into custody after lighting a flare inside a classroom.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a fire alarm was activated at 8:10 a.m. Thursday. A School Resource Officer responded to the classroom where the smoke was reportedly coming from.

Once in the classroom, the officer discovered a student had lit a flare, which was burning on the floor. According to police, a staff member managed to extinguish the flare with a fire extinguisher.

Due to heavy smoke, the entire school was evacuated. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.

According to police, the student responsible was identified and taken into custody for starting the fire. No injuries were reported.

Out of an abundance of caution, Harrison School District 2 announced both Sierra High School and Career Readiness Academy will have an asynchronous learning day on Friday, Nov. 12.

D2 says students' assignments will be available via Canvas, and Grab-and-Go meals will be available for students for pickup from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Students wishing to retrieve their items from the school are asked to line up outside of the building Friday at 7:30 a.m. and give administration and security a detailed report of their belongings. Students will not be allowed back into the building.

District officials say any items not picked up will remain in locked classrooms through the weekend.

As of now, D2 says regular school will resume Monday, Nov. 15.