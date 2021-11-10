Man identified in fatal Greccio Enfield Apartments fire on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man killed in the Greccio Enfield Apartments fire has been identified, according to El Paso County Coroner's Office.

According to CSPD's press release, police have identified Ronald Turner, 66, was the man killed in the Greccio Enfield Apartments fire.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) along with Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an apartment fire in the 3000 block of North Hancock Ave. Sunday night.

CSFD along with the Falcon Division learned Turner jumped from the third story of the apartment unit.

Shortly after, officers and medical personnel located Turner outside the apartment building.

The suspect, Trey Dove, 20, was arrested for first-degree murder and first-degree arson for intentionally starting the fire.