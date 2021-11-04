Federal vaccine mandate could damage the construction industry in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sweeping new rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), aimed at moving the country towards a higher vaccination rate, are drawing a mixed reaction.

The measure, directed by President Joe Biden, requires employers with 100 or more employees to mandate workers get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

Large employers and local governments have known the rules were coming since September, but they've been waiting anxiously for the finalized order.

However, it turns out the new OSHA rules only apply to businesses in the private sector. That means city and county employees aren't included in the new mandate.

In an area facing a housing crisis like Colorado Springs, the vaccinate or face weekly testing announcement may construct a whole new set of problems.

"The vaccination rates in the field range between 30% and 50%," Michael Gifford, the president of the Colorado division of the Associated General Contractors of America told KRDO.

Gifford says 650 construction companies across Colorado report to him and AGCA.

"There are going to be some individuals, we predict, that are going to say, 'You know what, I'll just go to work for a smaller firm,' and especially in this tight labor market, that's not going to be difficult."

While the reshuffling might not seem like a big deal, Gifford thinks it's going to delay projects initially by 5% to 10% and further drive up prices.

"It'll delay delivery, and when you delay delivery, you stop the supply from increasing right at the time you need that, so you have the same demand with less supply, which means the price goes up," Gifford said.

Still, he's been anticipating this announcement since President Biden first mentioned an executive order back in September.

So have the El Paso County Board of Commissioners. They've been waiting to see if county employees would be included in that 100 person mandate.

Thursday, they got the confirmation they've been waiting for.

"We have always felt pretty comfortable that that was going to be the case," Commissioner Carrie Geitner boasted.

Still, Geitner says she's open to helping people and businesses in the county file lawsuits.

"I'm concerned for our citizens, I'm concerned for our businesses, I'm concerned for our society as a whole, when we've taken this kind of a road," Geitner said.

The El Paso County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a proclamation in October, strongly opposing the mandate. However, the proclamation was largely symbolic and won't change mandates.